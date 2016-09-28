Terry's State Street Saloon

Terry's State Street Saloon is the best place to sing outside the shower. Nightly from 9 p.m.-2 a.m., the place is as busy as a beehive with wannabe singers belting out their favorite tunes, cementing its reputation as a place where Boiseans go specifically for karaoke. terryssaloon.com

2nd Place: 44 Club—State Street is where Boise goes for karaoke and, for years, a key stop has been 44 Club. The classic neighborhood bar tied for first in Best Local Karaoke Bar in 2013, but this is its first true win since 2010. facebook.com

3rd Place: The Balcony Club—The only non-State Street bar on the list, The Balcony made the cut for being near downtown, having an amazing karaoke stage and being as rowdy as your 21st birthday party. thebalconyclub.com