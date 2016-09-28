Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 28
Best Local Milkshake 

By

Location Details

Fanci Freez

We know we've mentioned this before, but the numbers are astounding. In 2014, Fanci Freez sold as many as 100,000 milk- and Boston shakes. Think about that: 100,000 frosty, sweet treats in 365 days. That's an average of 273.9 per day. Considering Franci Freez is open 77 hours per week (Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.), that's about 3.5 per hour. Admittedly, math's not our strong suit, but that a phenomenally successful equation. fancifreez.com

2nd Place: Westside Drive-In—With more than a dozen shake and malt flavors from cappuccino to wild cherry (plus options like the Goober Special Float, with ice cream, peanut butter and ginger ale), Westside Drive-In has a bead on the beautiful art of shakeology. cheflou.com

3rd Place: Moon's Kitchen Cafe—As famous for its milkshakes, malts and floats as it is for its down-home diner fare, Moon's Kitchen Cafe is a time-honored Boise hotspot for cool ice-cream based refreshment. All the standard flavors are there, plus outliers like mocha java, cheesecake and peach. Bonus: order a shake at Moon's and you'll be served out of a piece of local history—the milkshake counter was built decades ago by Martha Moon. newmoonskitchen.com

