Best Local Pizza 

Flying Pie Pizzaria

There's nothing quite like a slice of good pizza. It can invoke childhood memories of filling tall, plastic cups with every soda variety in the machine; squat shakers of red pepper flakes, parmesan and basil on the tables; and the pure fun of eating with your hands. Flying Pie has a lock on the sentimental power of pizza—and this category. flyingpie.com

2nd Place: Guido's Original New York Style Pizza—New Yorkers go to Guido's and feel like they're back in the burroughs. The fast moving staffers behind the counter make pizza pies the way they were intended, securing Guido's as a prime choice for pizza downtown. guidosdowntown.com

3rd Place: Idaho Pizza Company—With 15 locations from Weiser to Twin Falls, it might seem like there's an Idaho Pizza Company on every block. Its ubiquity hasn't dulled the Treasure Valley's deep love for IPC, which has been where families go for pizza since 1998. idahopizzacompany.com