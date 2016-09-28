Taphouse Pub & Eatery

There are Boise pubs with more beers on tap and TVs playing the big game, but there's something special about Taphouse Pub and Eatery. Maybe it was its central location directly across from the glossy new Main Street Station, gorgeous bar area, social seating or one of downtown's finest patios, but Boiseans have voted Taphouse the best local sports bar for the second year in a row. boisetaphouse.com

2nd Place: Parrilla Grill—Parilla may be one of Boise's favorite places to get a burrito, but lately, it has gotten a new reputation as a great sports bar. On any given game night, its covered patio and beach-style bar are packed to the gills with sports fans. Bottoms up! parillagrillhydepark.com

3rd Place: Crescent "No Lawyers" Bar and Grill—For more than 35 years, Crescent "No Lawyers" Bar and Grill has been a staple of the Bench neighborhood's bar scene. The place has special places in its heart for the legal profession—it's in the name—and sports, despising one and loving the other with equal ferocity. With a web address of sportsbarboise.com, Boise doesn't have to guess which one's which. sportsbarboise.com