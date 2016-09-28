Best Local Strip Club 

The Torch Lounge

This fan-ny favorite has had a tight grip on the Breast Local Strip Club category for years. Idaho's stiff morality laws regarding the mix of boobies and booze may mean the ladies only strip down to their pasties, but with two-for-$30 shower dances and drinks that can be had for a thong, it remains the definitive leader in the poles. thetorchlounge.com

2nd Place: Satin Dolls—The City of Trees keeps making top-10 lists of beautiful cities. The lists point out residents' access to the Boise Foothills and the Greenbelt, as well as attractive architecture and cleanliness. They fail to mention Boise's amazing surplus of bombshells. Catch them seven days a week at Satin Dolls. facebook.com

3rd Place: Kit Kat Klub—Call this one a tribute vote. Yes, we're aware that the venerable Meridian bikini bar is no more. Not only that, but its building is gone, too—demolished in August 2016 to make way for a boring road. And not even a new road, just a wider version of Franklin Road. Sigh. At least we have our (admittedly hazy) memories.