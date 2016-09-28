Best Local Trivia Night 

Spacebar Arcade

Boise hasn't had a downtown video game arcade in years, and this dungeon of 8-bit nostalgia boxes was an instant hit folks who remember setting high scores on Galaga, and even a younger generation. Spacebar upped the ante with Sunday trivia nights, complete with local beers, stiff competition and awesome prizes. spacebararcade.com

2nd Place: Jumpin' Janet's—This Bench neighborhood haunt calls itself a "good time pub," and there's no doubt it lives up to the tagline. While it's famous for serving oversized brunches and being a game night hotspot, it's Last Call team trivia on Wednesdays bring the crowds. jumpinjanets.net

3rd Place: Lucky Dog Tavern—One of Boise's handful of gay bars, Lucky Dog usually steers toward underwear parties and "queer pong." It has also gained a following for hosting team trivia. luckydogtavern.com