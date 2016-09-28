Search
Best Local Trivia Night 

By
SpaceBar Arcade Think you can best David and Patrick Dodgen, of trivia team Artful Dodgens? Hit “enter” at Spacebar and find out.

Patrick Sweeney

Spacebar Arcade

Boise hasn't had a downtown video game arcade in years, and this dungeon of 8-bit nostalgia boxes was an instant hit folks who remember setting high scores on Galaga, and even a younger generation. Spacebar upped the ante with Sunday trivia nights, complete with local beers, stiff competition and awesome prizes. spacebararcade.com

2nd Place: Jumpin' Janet's—This Bench neighborhood haunt calls itself a "good time pub," and there's no doubt it lives up to the tagline. While it's famous for serving oversized brunches and being a game night hotspot, it's Last Call team trivia on Wednesdays bring the crowds. jumpinjanets.net

3rd Place: Lucky Dog Tavern—One of Boise's handful of gay bars, Lucky Dog usually steers toward underwear parties and "queer pong." It has also gained a following for hosting team trivia. luckydogtavern.com

