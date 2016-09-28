Best Neighborhood Bar 

Parrilla Grill

The historic Hyde Park in Boise's North End neighborhood is a longtime local favorite hangout. In its core is Parilla, a burritos-and-beer joint that makes a day in the Inland Northwest feel like a day at the beach. Boise overwhelmingly named this Hyde Park favorite the city's Best Local Neighborhood Bar. parillagrillhydepark.com

2nd Place: Fireside Inn—State Street is lined with neighborhood bars, but Fireside Inn is the granddaddy of them all. This haunt has what Boise wants: televisions playing sports, bar games and an ingratiating, low-key atmosphere. facebook.com

3rd Place: Rudy's Pub and Grill—The best neighborhood bars have a little something for everybody. Rudy's boasts of a locals-friendly atmosphere and the big game playing on the tube, and with two locations, it's double the fun. rudyspubgrill.com