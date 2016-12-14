Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 14
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 7
Last Issue

December 14, 2016 BW Picks » Find

Betty the Wash Woman 2017 Calendar 

By
find_betty_patrickadcock.jpg

Patrick Adcock

click to enlarge PATRICK ADCOCK
  • Patrick Adcock

$20, Cucina di Paolo, 1504 S. Vista Ave., 208-345-7150, cucinadipaolo.com

Since around 1950, Betty the mechanical woman has been perched atop the sign at 1504 S. Vista Ave., perpetually toiling over a tub of laundry. Both her longevity and distinctiveness have garnered her star status.

When Paul and Mary Jean Wegner opened Cucina di Paolo in the former Maytag Laundry building over which Betty had long presided, they happily assumed stewardship, raising funds when Betty's machinery needed a tune-up.

Now, Betty is giving back with the Betty Calendar 2017. Each month features Betty, dressed as befits the time of year, and is sponsored by a different local business. Sales benefit the Idaho Foodbank.

"We hope to feed as many people as possible this holiday season with the proceeds," the Wegners said in an email.

The Betty Calendar 2017 costs $20 and is available at Cucina di Paolo, so you can pick up some of the best homestyle food this side of the Mississippi, check a name (or two or three) off your list, and join Betty in doing some good.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Find »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Find

  • A Child's First Book &#10;of Trump

    A Child's First Book of Trump

    The 32-page children's book/survival manual offers sage observations about The Donald
    • by Harrison Berry
    • Dec 7, 2016
  • Fidget Cube

    Fidget Cube

    This six-sided desk toy is covered in gizmos and whirligigs like rollers, joysticks, buttons, switches and more, designed to take as much nervous energy as even the twitchiest among us can give.
    • by Harrison Berry
    • Nov 30, 2016
  • Indoor Snowball Fight Kit

    Indoor Snowball Fight Kit

    Since these snowballs can live indoors, the warfare never has to end.
    • by Sami Edge
    • Nov 23, 2016
  • More »

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation