Betty the Wash Woman 2017 Calendar 

Since around 1950, Betty the mechanical woman has been perched atop the sign at 1504 S. Vista Ave., perpetually toiling over a tub of laundry. Both her longevity and distinctiveness have garnered her star status.

When Paul and Mary Jean Wegner opened Cucina di Paolo in the former Maytag Laundry building over which Betty had long presided, they happily assumed stewardship, raising funds when Betty's machinery needed a tune-up.

Now, Betty is giving back with the Betty Calendar 2017. Each month features Betty, dressed as befits the time of year, and is sponsored by a different local business. Sales benefit the Idaho Foodbank.

"We hope to feed as many people as possible this holiday season with the proceeds," the Wegners said in an email.

The Betty Calendar 2017 costs $20 and is available at Cucina di Paolo, so you can pick up some of the best homestyle food this side of the Mississippi, check a name (or two or three) off your list, and join Betty in doing some good.