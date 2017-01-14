Bieter Slams ACHD Snow Removal Effort: 'It's a System Doomed to Fail' 

click to enlarge
Boise Mayor Dave Bieter, a longtime critic of the Ada County Highway District, took to the airwaves to criticize the way the agency has managed the snow removal effort in some of his harshest remarks to date.
"If this were our performance, I would expect to be terminated out of office," Bieter told KTVB Channel 7 Friday night.
Bieter has joked about his relationship with ACHD in the past, calling himself "el alcalde sin calles,"
Spanish/Basque for "the mayor without streets," referring to the control ACHD has over all Ada County streets. Bieter told KTVB his office has fielded more than 500 complaint calls about unplowed streets, and each caller was told the city is not responsible for street maintenance, including plowing. Bieter's frustration was evident.
"It's never going to work. It's a system that is doomed to fail," Bieter told Channel 7. "[ACHD] is not set up to be responsive and transparent and to perform in these ways.”
ACHD argues it's doing the best it can to cope with record-setting snowfall, scheduling snowplow shifts working around-the-clock since before Christmas.
"We're proud of the work we've done," ACHD spokesperson Nicole DuBois told KTVB.