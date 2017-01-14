Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 11
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 4
Last Issue

January 14, 2017 News » Citydesk

Video

Bieter Slams ACHD Snow Removal Effort: 'It's a System Doomed to Fail' 

By
click to enlarge HARRISON BERRY
  • Harrison Berry
Boise Mayor Dave Bieter, a longtime critic of the Ada County Highway District, took to the airwaves to criticize the way the agency has managed the snow removal effort in some of his harshest remarks to date.

"If this were our performance, I would expect to be terminated out of office," Bieter told KTVB Channel 7 Friday night.

Bieter has joked about his relationship with ACHD in the past, calling himself "el alcalde sin calles," Spanish/Basque for "the mayor without streets," referring to the control ACHD has over all Ada County streets. Bieter told KTVB his office has fielded more than 500 complaint calls about unplowed streets, and each caller was told the city is not responsible for street maintenance, including plowing. Bieter's frustration was evident.

"It's never going to work. It's a system that is doomed to fail," Bieter told Channel 7. "[ACHD] is not set up to be responsive and transparent and to perform in these ways.”

ACHD argues it's doing the best it can to cope with record-setting snowfall, scheduling snowplow shifts working around-the-clock since before Christmas.

"We're proud of the work we've done," ACHD spokesperson Nicole DuBois told KTVB.


Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Tags: , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Citydesk »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation