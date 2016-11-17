Big Plans In the Wings for Ketchum's nexStage Theatre 

Ambitious plans have been revealed that would transform nexStage Theatre in Ketchum into a three-story structure that would house a 250-seat theater, an additional 99-seat black box theater, an expanded lobby and new event spaces.
The theater, which has hosted scores of live performances and first-run movies, has also served as the showcase for a number of Sun Valley Film Festival
appearances from movie greats like Jodie Foster, Oliver Stone, Bruce Dern and many others.
The Idaho Mountain Express reports
Ketchum Planning and and Zoning Commission members voted unanimously this week to forward the proposed plans to a formal design review. If the project is given the green light, the existing nexStage at Main and First streets would be razed and a new theater built in its place. If all goes as planned, developers said they want to get going as early as spring 2017.
Developers say they still want to host the film festival at nexStage, as well as performances from the Sun Valley Summer Symphony, the Sun Valley Ballet School and Sun Valley Center for the Arts. More than 30 Wood River Valley nonprofits use nexStage for events and performances.
No exact cost for the project has been made public, but a nexStage official told Ketchum planners "soft commitments" were in place for about half the money needed for the proposed redevelopment.