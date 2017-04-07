Search
April 07, 2017 Arts & Culture » Culture

Biking Merges Into Boise's Fashion Lane 

By
click to enlarge PUBLIC DOMAIN
  • Public domain
Some people love shopping. Some people love riding bikes. A guided fashion tour is about to help Boiseans do both at the same time.

Local fashion blogger Tanya Carnahan of Style Spy Girl has teamed up with the Downtown Boise Association and Boise GreenBike for the first annual Tour de Fashion bike tour. Participants will bike around downtown Boise with Carnahan for a guided shopping experience, stopping at five local boutiques to shop and meet clothing retailers.

“We wanted to give people a chance to explore our growing city, with its tree-lined streets, quirky alleys and unique shops," Carnahan said. "What better way to do that than on bicycles?”

The tour, which is open to anyone 21 and older, takes shoppers to Swank Boutique Boise, Mixed Greens, Ava Rae Boutique, Piece Unique and Shoez, and SHIFT Boutique. Participants also receive “Style Passports,” which provide deals or discounts redeemable for two weeks after the tour.

“Our city has grown so much over the past few years, and so many new shops have opened downtown or expanded their locations,” said Carnahan. “There's this incredible energy and excitement in the area, and I think the boutiques and Downtown Boise Association feel that energy, as well.”

Carnahan will meet biking fashionistas in front of the downtown Boise Post Office (750 W. Bannock St.) at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. The tour ends at 5 p.m., but participants can stay afterward for dinner and drinks at an optional ladies-only cocktail hour at Amsterdam Lounge.

Tickets cost $20 and those without their own bikes can rent one from Boise GreenBike for $10—an exclusive price for members of the tour.

In the future, Tour de Fashion will broaden its route beyond downtown Boise, visiting boutiques around the greater Boise area on Saturdays, May 6, June 3 and July 8.
