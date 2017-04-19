Bill Burr on Babies and Building a New Hour 

In any sense of the word, Bill Burr is successful. His stand-up shows are often sold out; he co-created animated Netflix series F is for Family; has had TV and movie roles in everything from New Girl, Kroll Show, Breaking Bad and Chappelle Show to Date Night, The Heat and Daddy's Home; and (at the time of this writing) his Monday Morning Podcast was No. 11 on itunescharts.net Top 40 U.S. Comedy Podcasts list. Burr is well-read, opinionated and polarizing, and the comedian/actor/writer has added a new title to his resume: Father. He and wife Nia recently welcomed a little girl, but fans concerned dadhood will nullify Burr's neurotic musings can relax.

"I've learned, for the most part, parents are crazy people," Burr said. "You know what it is? It's the fear and worry that you're immediately hit with. The same level of fear and worry matches the [unconditional love]. This is why parents are not sane: Last night, I was trying to keep my daughter from crying. I have a little porch right off a room in my house, so I walked her out there and as the screen door was closing, I was like, 'What if that locked me out? What if no one was home? What if it was the middle of the day, and it was hot out? What would I do?' I would have to climb down, but I can't climb down with the baby. I pictured setting her down, climbing down, running around, breaking a window and getting in. But in that moment, I pictured a bird of prey coming in, grabbing my baby an d flying away. That's what I thought about just walking out on the porch. Before I had a baby, I would just walk out on the porch."

When he's not worrying about a giant raptor taking his tot, Burr is working. His most recent Netflix comedy special, Walk Your Way Out, was released in January, yet he's already building a new hour and going about it in an interesting way: Burr is on tour and, instead of playing a big hall for one night, he's doing two or three nights in theaters and clubs. For his Boise stop, he'll perform Saturday, April 22 -Sunday, April 23 at the Egyptian. He said he prefers doing multiple shows because he feels like by doing one big show in a city, then another big show in another city and so on, he "burns out" the cities.

"It takes me two years to feel that my hour [of stand-up] is ready," Burr said. "If I'm knocking out three cities a weekend, I start running out of places to go to," Burr said. "Then when I need to build a new hour up, there's no cities left. Plus, if I do a three-day run, it's a lot easier to do 'the road': Land at the airport. Do a show. Next morning, back to the airport. Do another show. It becomes a thrash ... I did three nights in Durham [North Carolina], and I found this great soul food place, I got to go to a basketball game, I walked around the city. I got to experience the town instead of blowing through like I'm robbing banks. For the audiences and the venues, I think it's a better experience, too. Fuck, I just love doing stand-up. Isn't it better to do something you love three times instead of just once?"