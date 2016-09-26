BLM Announces 8,600 Percent Increase in Oil, Gas Drilling Application Processing Fee 

-
George Prentice
-
A gas well operated by Alta Mesa in Payette County.
The United States Bureau of Land Management just made it significantly pricier to obtain an oil or gas drilling permit for public and Indian lands.
The move, effective Saturday, Oct. 1, raises the processing fee for applications for permit to drill (APDs) from $110 to $9,610—an 8,636 percent increase—to adjust for inflation
over a decade as part of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2015.
Applicants must pay the nonrefundable fee regardless of whether the APD is approved, but oil and gas lease sales
were approximately $3.9 million in Idaho in May 2015. Nationally
, the BLM approved more than 44,000 such leases covering more than 32 million acres in fiscal year 2015.