Body of Missing Boise State Student Found Near Idaho City 

click to enlarge Boise Police Department

Sierra Bush, an 18-year-old Boise State student, was last seen Sept. 24.

The Boise County Coroner has identified the body of a woman discovered in an outdoor location just south of Idaho City to be that of a missing Boise woman.Boise Police report that the woman is 18-year-old Sierra Bush of Boise who had been reported missing since late September. Bush, a student at Boise State University, had been last seen Sept. 24 at a family home near Maple Grove Road and Goddard Street in Boise.“Sierra’s disappearance has been suspicious from the beginning and this is a tragic discovery for everyone who knows her,” said Boise Police Sgt. Justin Kendall. “Every missing person’s case is initially investigated as being suspicious and Sierra was not the type to disappear without telling anyone. For weeks, our detectives have been following up on leads and our investigation is ongoing.”Boise Police have launched a joint investigation with the Boise County Sheriff's Office and the Boise County Coroner's Office to determine the cause and circumstance of Bush's death. Police are also asking for the public's help in the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call 344-COPS. Boise Police said they're particularly interested in hearing again from a person who contacted emergency personnel in Boise County Oct. 22 regarding the incident.