Body of Rexburg High School Teacher Recovered from Lemhi Mountain Range 

Students, teachers and staff at Madison High School in Rexburg are mourning the death of popular teacher, Larry Prescott. KIFI/KIDK-TV
and East Idaho News
report Prescott and Brigham Young University-Idaho student, Thad Davis, 26, were hiking in the Kiln Canyon area of the Lemhi Mountain Range on Oct. 29 when, according to Davis, Prescott experienced difficulty breathing and collapsed. Davis hiked five hours to get cell service and call 911.
Efforts of Salmon Search and Rescue were halted at about 10:30 p.m. due to an early season snow storm but resumed at around 6 a.m. on Oct. 30, and rescuers were able to locate Prescott's body.
"Mr. Prescott touched the lives of many in his years with the district, and we realize there will be many impacted by his sudden passing," officials posted on the Madison School District Facebook page.
"These emotions can be overwhelming and hard to navigate. If you or your student/child need help processing and coping with these feelings, we have clinicians ready to help."
The Facebook page was soon filled with fond remembrances from the Madison High community:
"Such a good man who touched the lives of all he taught."
"I love you Mr. Prescott. See you on the other side."
"His greatest gift to everyone was his passion for what he loved and his willingness to share it with anyone."
The school district has also created a GoFundMe memorial account
to assist Prescott's family.