Boise Area Restaurants Serving on Thanksgiving 2016 

For those of you who tend to burn the turkey on Thursday, Nov. 24, a cornucopia of Boise area restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving to provide a happy holiday medium between slaving over the stove and ordering takeout. Call now to reserve your spot and enjoy the holiday in high style―dirty dishes not included.Serving a buffet-style brunch including unlimited mimosas, slow roasted herbed butter turkey, bone-in glazed Virginia ham, gorgonzola mashed potatoes, Dutch apple and raisin stuffing, and a chocolate fountain. Add on a trip to the seafood and raw bar for $11 to score gourmet bites like deviled eggs with caviar. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $35 adults, $25 ages 9-13, $15 ages 5-8, kids 4 and under free.If you’re looking to go even more upscale, Angell’s also offers a four-course Thanksgiving dinner menu, which includes seafood options along with traditional holiday fare. Choices include cranberry goat cheese crostini, chilled fresh oysters on the half shell, and filet mignon with king crab. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. $39 per person. 208-342-4900.Presenting an extensive gourmet buffet for lunch and dinner, including a host of traditional Thanksgiving options alongside a spread of unique Barbacoa favorites prepared by Chef Enrique Martinez. 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. $45 adults, $25 kids. 208-338-5000.Offering a unique Thanksgiving menu during regular dinner hours with starters including wild mushroom soup and a steakhouse wedge salad and entrees ranging from the obligatory slow roasted turkey (with tarragon pine nut stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted root vegetables and house-made orange cranberry relish) to sea bass and a vegetarian platter. Desserts include apple cobbler with cinnamon ice cream and house-made pumpkin pie. A 19 percent gratuity will be added for parties of eight or more. 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. $47 per person. 208-383-4300.Serving a special Thanksgiving menu all day. Guests can choose between a traditional turkey dinner and a range of other entrees including scallops, elk, pork loin and halibut. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., 3 p.m.-4 p.m. Walk-ins only. Turkey dinner: $29 adults, $15 kids. Other entrees: $25-$35 per person. 208-333-9800.Offering a choice of a ham or turkey dinner with all the trimmings and traditional desserts. Reservation only. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $24 adults, $10 for kids 10 and under. 208-366-2313.Providing an afternoon buffet including turkey two ways, Fulton Farms beef tri-tip, cranberry orange relish, cornbread and apple sage sausage stuffing, sweet potato casserole and your choice of Dutch apple, pecan or pumpkin pies. Noon-4:30 p.m. $32 adults, $29 seniors 60 and older, $19 kids 12 and under. A small deposit may be required to secure your table. 208-939-0402.Open for their usual breakfast followed by a festive five-course brunch including options like roasted turkey with natural gravy, pecan crusted mahi-mahi and prawns, butternut squash bisque, vegetable crudite with Roquefort dip, sage stuffing, whipped potatoes, clementine cranberry preserves, and white chocolate and pumpkin mousse. Breakfast served until 11 a.m., brunch 11 a.m.-7 p.m. $38 adults, $34 seniors, $14 age 6-12, kids 5 and under are free. 208-333-8002.Buffet-style Thanksgiving offerings include sliced turkey, carved roast beef, baked ham, turkey and beef gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, apple crisp and pumpkin pie. If you’re feeling extra festive, try the pumpkin pie milkshake for a fun twist on the traditional dessert. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $23 adults, $20 seniors, $11 kids 6-12, $6 kids 3-5, kids 2 and under are free. 208-288-0898.Celebrating “Friendsgiving 2016” with a buffet including a variety of traditional and non-traditional Thanksgiving dishes and a dessert bar. A portion of profits will be donated to the No Kid Hungry campaign and additional donations can be made by following a link on the Oak Barrel of Eagle Facebook page. Reservations encouraged. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. $25 adults, $15 kids 12 and under. 208-938-3010.Serving its regular menu all day long with a Thanksgiving turkey platter providing options for both children and adults. Each platter is accompanied by a slice of pumpkin pie. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $25 adults. 208-345-2929.Supplementing their famous Churrasco (skewered meats and vegetables grilled Brazilian-style) with all-you-can-eat center cut sirloin, turkey prepared three ways, mashed potatoes with turkey gravy, seasoned stuffing, candied yams, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole and a choice of chocolate cake or pumpkin pie. Tucanos also offers “Thanksgiving-Feasts-To-Go” that serve six to eight people and can be delivered before the big day (some restrictions apply). 11 a.m.-8 p.m. $30 adults, $12 ages 7-12, and kids 6 and under are free. 208-343-4300.