Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 5
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 28
October 05, 2016 Arts » Visual Art

Boise Art Crawl 

It will be a Swell time.

Swell Artist Collective

Though it has only been around about a year, Swell Artist Collective has come to represent a who's-who of Boise artists. Saturday, Oct. 8, take a spin around downtown Boise where 20 local artists will display their work at nine pop-up galleries and bars throughout the day. The Boise Art Crawl begins at noon at the Swell Artist Collective, where participants can pick up their passport from noon-1 p.m. Passport in hand, crawlers can access the art and enjoy exclusive drink specials all day at each venue.

Get your passport stamped at all nine locations and you'll score a custom commemorative T-shirt designed by artist Noble Hardesty and printed on-site at the after party, which is set for 8-10 p.m. at the Olympic Venue.

