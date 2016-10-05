Though it has only been around about a year, Swell Artist Collective has come to represent a who's-who of Boise artists. Saturday, Oct. 8, take a spin around downtown Boise where 20 local artists will display their work at nine pop-up galleries and bars throughout the day. The Boise Art Crawl begins at noon at the Swell Artist Collective, where participants can pick up their passport from noon-1 p.m. Passport in hand, crawlers can access the art and enjoy exclusive drink specials all day at each venue.

Get your passport stamped at all nine locations and you'll score a custom commemorative T-shirt designed by artist Noble Hardesty and printed on-site at the after party, which is set for 8-10 p.m. at the Olympic Venue.