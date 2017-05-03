Boise Balladeers Hillfolk Noir Have a Big Hit With Junkerpunch 

Local band Hillfolk Noir describes its sound as "junkerdash," a nonsense term somehow filled with more nuance and meaning than Americana, bluegrass, country, indie and "old-timey" put together.
The band's forthcoming album, Junkerpunch (self-released), is due out Friday, May 19, and it's also loaded. It's witty—the title is a wink and a nod to frontman Travis Ward suffering (and figuring out how to deal with) a broken hand. With 17 tracks, it's expansive, too.
Although Hillfolk Noir has a number of recordings, as its fifth full-length album, Junkerpunch exemplifies the band's uncanny ability to sound both polished and raw, light-hearted and somber, laid back and rife with tension. In a word (or three), it's freaking brilliant.
Check out this exclusive look at the video for "Billy Got Popped" from Junkerpunch. Set aside a few minutes, because you'll probably want to watch it more than once. Then, set aside May 19, because you'll really want to join Hillfolk Noir, along with Mike Coykendall and Curtis/Sutton and the Scavengers, for the Junkerpunch release party at Cinder Winery. The show starts at 6:30 p.m., all ages are welcome, and tickets are available online or at the Record Exchange.