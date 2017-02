Boise band Marshall Poole released Totems in 2015. Technically, Totems is the band's second full-length album, but MP members decided its first effort didn't pass muster and in the ensuing years, the band has buried it under a mountain of stand-out performances and new content.



The latest shining shovelful is a new video for "Alpha Omega," released Feb. 4, in advance of the band's appearance at Treefort Music Fest 2017.