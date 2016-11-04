Boise Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested in Mountain Home 

click to enlarge Boise Police Department

Eric Weigle, 45, is charged with felony robbery.

A Mountain Home man is in custody, charged with robbing a Boise bank in early October.Boise police said they received numerous tips from the public and, working with other law enforcement agencies, were able to identify the suspect.A warrant was issued Nov. 3 for the arrest of Eric Weigle, 45, and Mountain Home police, working with Boise police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force, arrested Weigle at his home on the 700 block of West Eighth Street in Mountain Home.Weigle was booked into the Elmore County Jail on a charge of felony robbery and awaits transfer to the Ada County lockup.