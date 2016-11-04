Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 2
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 26
Last Issue

November 04, 2016 News » Citydesk

Boise Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested in Mountain Home 

By
click to enlarge Eric Weigle, 45, is charged with felony robbery. - BOISE POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Boise Police Department
  • Eric Weigle, 45, is charged with felony robbery.
A Mountain Home man is in custody, charged with robbing a Boise bank in early October.

Boise police said they received numerous tips from the public and, working with other law enforcement agencies, were able to identify the suspect.

A warrant was issued Nov. 3 for the arrest of Eric Weigle, 45, and Mountain Home police, working with Boise police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force, arrested Weigle at his home on the 700 block of West Eighth Street in Mountain Home.

Weigle was booked into the Elmore County Jail on a charge of felony robbery and awaits transfer to the Ada County lockup.


Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

More Citydesk »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation