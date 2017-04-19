Boise Bicyle Project Expansion Grand Unveiling 

Boiseans love their bikes—and they love the Boise Bicycle Project, which took first place in the Best of Boise Local Nonprofit Organization category each year from 2009-2014. BBP is going from best to even better with its newly expanded space at 1027 Lusk St.

The culmination of more than a year of work, BBP is capping off its Riding to Raise the Roof Expansion with a celebration Friday, April 21, when Boise Mayor Dave Bieter will cut the ribbon at 2 p.m. Following the ribbon cutting, attendees can cruise by for a tour of the 2,000-square-foot larger space. At 6 p.m., the party shifts gears with pulled pork sandwiches and smoked (vegan) spaghetti squash sandwiches from BBQ 4 LIFE and beers from 10 Barrel Brewing. The event is free to all ages of bike lovers, which—if we had to guess—includes most of the city.