Boise Bike Week Comes of Age 

"This will be our sweet 16th birthday," said Lisa Brady, who has participated in most of those annual two-wheel celebrations and, for the past four years, has served as president of the Treasure Valley Cycling Alliance. "I look back on some of those years, and Bike Week was rather extraordinary. Flash forward to 2016, and you watch bicycle after bicycle after bicycle ride by. The culture has changed significantly in Boise as more people choose a bike to get to work, to have fun, to do anything."

Boise Bike Week is actually eight days of bicycle related events. Some of the highlights are below:

• CycloFemme—a social ride-along celebrating women on bikes (Sunday, May 14)

• Bike the Vote—a bike-driven initiative to get out the vote (Tuesday, May 16)

• Bike Love Movie Night—an evening of cycling-themed films at The Flicks (Tuesday, May 16)

• Ride of Silence—a ride in remembrance of injured or killed cyclists (Wednesday, May 17)

• Beginner's Mountain Bike Ride—a kick-off to cycling season (Thursday, May 18)

• National Bike to Work Day (Friday, May 19)

• Adaptive Bike Fair—an event featuring upright, recumbent and tandem bikes (Saturday, May 20)

"Our list is growing with every day," said Brady, pointing to the TVCA website, biketreasurevalley.org. "There has been such an evolution of biking in the past 10 years. For example, have you heard of bikepacking? It's backpacking on your bike."

Boise Bike Week will include a "Camping in the Park" demonstration of bikepackers showing off their gear on Tuesday, May 16 at Catalpa Park.

Since cyclists love to party as much as anyone, Bike Week will be celebrated at Boise Brewing (Saturday, May 13) and Highland Hollow Brewhouse (Monday, May 15). There will also will be a Bikes and Brews ride for ages 21 and over, beginning at The Yardarm and rolling to four different brewpubs.

"Boise has become more bike friendly because, quite frankly, you'll see more employees of the City of Boise, Ada County Highway District and the Idaho Department of Transportation riding their own bikes to work," said Brady. "It's who we are."