February 16, 2017 Food & Drink » Food

Boise Brewing and B-Town Bistro Buddy Up for Brewer's Dinner Feb. 18 

click to enlarge 123RF.COM
  • 123rf.com
The perfect pairing is a sight to behold, and on Saturday, Feb. 18, you can see one for yourself when Boise Brewing and B-Town Bistro come together for a Brewer's Dinner, which includes four delicious courses, each matched with an equally delicious brew.

This dinner-and-drinks delight starts at 5 p.m., and tickets are $35 per person. Tickets are available at Boise Brewing or online, but hurry. Seating is limited, and you don't want to miss out on this marriage made in beer-food heaven.

Check out the menu below (*drool sounds*).

click to enlarge bb_btb_dinner_menu.png

