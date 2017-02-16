Boise Brewing and B-Town Bistro Buddy Up for Brewer's Dinner Feb. 18 

click to enlarge
The perfect pairing is a sight to behold, and on Saturday, Feb. 18, you can see one for yourself when Boise Brewing
and B-Town Bistro
come together for a Brewer's Dinner, which includes four delicious courses, each matched with an equally delicious brew.
This dinner-and-drinks delight starts at 5 p.m., and tickets are $35 per person. Tickets are available at Boise Brewing
or online
, but hurry. Seating is limited, and you don't want to miss out on this marriage made in beer-food heaven.
Check out the menu below (*drool sounds*).
