Boise City Council Advances Efforts on New Library, Police Micro-Station 

The Boise City Council has moved forward on proposals for two high-profile downtown public services: a new main library and a new police sub-station.
"I don't think it will come as a shock to anyone that at the top of my list is the main library, front and center," Mayor Dave Bieter said during a 2016 strategic planning session. "It's a project whose time has come."
The current Boise Public Library—originally in a warehouse built in the 1940s and remodeled in the 1970s—has been the subject of numerous conversations about expansion, new construction or both. On May 2, the Boise City Council voted to grant a consulting contract to Gardner Company (with a spending cap of $20,000), as the city moves closer to a plan to replace or renovate the library building.
Additionally, the council unanimously agreed to award a $30,000 contract to Boise-based LCA Architects
to locate, design and build a new downtown micro district station for the Boise Police Department. According to city documents, the station would focus on serving the downtown area and could include a briefing room, locker rooms, bike storage and secure interview rooms. About 20 officers would be assigned to the station.
"We don't know yet for certain but we are looking at a couple of locations in the vicinity of Rhode's Skate Park," reads an internal city document. "There is a strong potential that we will construct a new facility, but a remodel of an existing facility is also a possibility. We want to have our design partner on board before we lock into a site, to make sure it will really meet the City's needs for the future."