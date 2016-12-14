Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 14
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 7
Last Issue

December 14, 2016 Arts & Culture » Culture

Boise Co-Op Holiday Cookin' with Kids 

By
Candy without the cavities.

123RF.com

Candy without the cavities.

click to enlarge 123RF.COM - Candy without the cavities.
  • 123RF.com
  • Candy without the cavities.

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Cookin' With Kids - Winter Holiday Treats @ Boise Co-op The Village

    • Sat., Dec. 17, 10:30-11:45 a.m.

Related Locations

Starving for some non-screen kids' entertainment? Perhaps some holiday treats that aren't loaded with sugar? Parents, you're in for a treat. Local nutritional therapist Kendy Radasky, who hosts classes around the valley, is teaching a "Holiday Treats with a Healthy Twist" class at the Boise Co-op just in time for the holidays.

Sensitive to sugars, Radasky specializes in recipes that minimize triggering foods like gluten, grain and dairy. In the class, kids will learn to use honey and natural sweeteners to make goodies like candy cane coconut milk cocoa, paleo cranberry bars and chocolate-striped clementines. Adults get free tastes when they bring their kids to class. Consider the class a training ground for the little elves: afterward, they're practically obligated to help out with the holiday cooking. RSVP in advance.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Boise Co-op The Village

More Culture »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Today's Pick

Bogus Basin Open

Latest in Culture

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation