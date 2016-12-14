Boise Co-Op Holiday Cookin' with Kids 

Starving for some non-screen kids' entertainment? Perhaps some holiday treats that aren't loaded with sugar? Parents, you're in for a treat. Local nutritional therapist Kendy Radasky, who hosts classes around the valley, is teaching a "Holiday Treats with a Healthy Twist" class at the Boise Co-op just in time for the holidays.

Sensitive to sugars, Radasky specializes in recipes that minimize triggering foods like gluten, grain and dairy. In the class, kids will learn to use honey and natural sweeteners to make goodies like candy cane coconut milk cocoa, paleo cranberry bars and chocolate-striped clementines. Adults get free tastes when they bring their kids to class. Consider the class a training ground for the little elves: afterward, they're practically obligated to help out with the holiday cooking. RSVP in advance.