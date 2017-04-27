Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 26
April 27, 2017 News » Citydesk

'Boise Commons' Asks Public: Who Should Control Boise Streets? 

By
- The ACHD/city of Boise conflict came to a head over snow removal during winter storms earlier this year. - - HARRISON BERRY
  Harrison Berry
  • The ACHD/city of Boise conflict came to a head over snow removal during winter storms earlier this year.
The debate over who runs the streets in Boise has been a long simmering one. Now, online forum Boise Commons is putting it to the public directly:

"Cities in Ada County should have more control over their streets. Agree or disagree?"

The Ada County Highway District, which has authority over Boise streets, has been controversial since its creation in 1971. Boise Mayor Dave Bieter was even once referred to by the wife of a former Basque president as el alcalde sin calles—"the mayor without streets."

Tensions between the city and ACHD peaked in winter 2016, when record-breaking snowfall and cold weather descended on the Treasure Valley, sparking conflicts over snow removal from streets and sidewalks.

"If this were our performance, I would expect to be terminated out of office," Boise Mayor Dave Bieter told KTVB Channel 7 in January.

The Boise Commons discussion asks users to rate their support or rejection of the proposition and detail their reasons for their rating. It encourages participation by asking members of the public to join the forum using their real names and to provide arguments and insights on the issue, rather than engaging in personal attacks.

Boise Commons Director Matthew Shapiro said his forum is part of civil public debate and could be a tool for the city of Boise and ACHD as their relationship goes forward.

"It would illustrate the points that can be made," he said. "It's really more about the expression of the reasons for things and the responses to those. That's where the real learning will come from and the diversity can be seen."
