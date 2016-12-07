Boise Depot Holiday Open House 

No one has hopped on a passenger train at the Boise Union Pacific depot in nearly 20 years, but it remains an architectural treasure and gathering place.

Enjoy the elegance of the 91-year-old Spanish mission-style building during a Toys for Tots toy drive and holiday open house with face painting by the Boise Little Theater Student Club and model trains from Hardwood Hardware Hobbies, which will be running a Peanuts Christmas train and G-scale Holiday Express train.

Sweet Pitkin's Comfort Food will have warm drinks and eats, and Silver Brass will provide live music. Free guided tours start at 6:30 p.m. Space is limited, so register online at bit.ly/BoiseDepotHolidayTour. The toy drive continues through Monday Jan. 9. during free public drop-in hours.