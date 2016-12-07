Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 7
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 30
Last Issue

December 07, 2016 Arts » Culture

Boise Depot Holiday Open House 

By
picks_traindepot2_kh.jpg

Kelsey Hawes

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Boise Depot Holiday Open House @ Boise Train Depot

    • Thu., Dec. 8, 5:30-8:30 p.m. and Mondays, Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Jan. 9 FREE
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

No one has hopped on a passenger train at the Boise Union Pacific depot in nearly 20 years, but it remains an architectural treasure and gathering place.

Enjoy the elegance of the 91-year-old Spanish mission-style building during a Toys for Tots toy drive and holiday open house with face painting by the Boise Little Theater Student Club and model trains from Hardwood Hardware Hobbies, which will be running a Peanuts Christmas train and G-scale Holiday Express train.

Sweet Pitkin's Comfort Food will have warm drinks and eats, and Silver Brass will provide live music. Free guided tours start at 6:30 p.m. Space is limited, so register online at bit.ly/BoiseDepotHolidayTour. The toy drive continues through Monday Jan. 9. during free public drop-in hours.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

More Culture »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Culture

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation