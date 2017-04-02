Boise Farmers Market Opens for Spring/Summer 2017 Season 

click to enlarge Harrison Berry

Karen Ellis, director of the Boise Farmers Market.

Harrison Berry

The Boise/Ada County Homeless Coalition and the Idaho Tiny House Association had stalls at on the opening day of the Boise Farmers Market.

Saturday was the first day of the Boise Farmers Market spring/summer 2017 season, and its director, Karen Ellis, was proud of the turnout."I was ecstatic. It was wonderful," she said. "And it didn't hurt us the sun decided to shine today."Ellis said this year, 83 people had signed up to operate stalls at the market, approximately 60 of which were filled on the first day. That number is likely to increase as local farmers start harvesting produce later in the spring and summer.The Boise/Ada County Homeless Coalition and the Boise Tiny House Association had set up a tent and a model tiny house to show market-goers one of their proposed solutions for housing the homeless people, handing out flyers and getting contact information from 16 people interested in the issue.The stalls were at the market as part of a national day of action on homelessness issues that brought tents to the Capital Mall in Washington, D.C. In Boise, transitional housing is under construction, but there is still a deficit of affordable and workforce housing units."This was a reminder we still have a housing crisis," said Boise/Ada County Homeless Coalition President Peg Richards.