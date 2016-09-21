Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 21
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 14
Last Issue

September 21, 2016 Screen » Screen News

Staff Pick

Boise Film Festival 

By
You oughta be in pictures.

123rf

You oughta be in pictures.

Related Events

  • Boise Film Festival (On Stage)

    • Sept. 23-25 $47.50-$95
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

The second annual BFF kicks off Friday, Sept. 23, with a host of features, short films panels and special events.

"I'm so excited about the panels on women in film, film in Idaho and screenwriting," said Melinda Quick, director of marketing. "Also we're so excited to bring Oh, Beautiful to this year's festival." The short documentary by artist Natalie Fletcher is about her travels through the United States, painting bodies along the way. Fletcher will not only be in attendance for the festival but will present a live art performance in Freak Alley, as well. Most BFF screenings will be at the Boise State University Special Events Center—although a few will be at Studio 208, with an opening night mixer at Amsterdam Lounge and an awards ceremony at Payette Brewing—making it a little easier to binge watch. Get the full schedule at boisefilmfestival.org.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Boise State Special Events Center

Readers also liked…

More Screen News »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

or

Latest in Screen News

Larry King Interviews…

Popular Events

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Comic Cinema Remix: The Wicker Man @ Visual Arts Collective

    • $5
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Teton Gravity Research: Tight Loose @ Egyptian Theatre

    • Fri., Sept. 23, 6 & 8:45 p.m. $7-$15

  • Boise Film Festival (On Stage)

    • Sept. 23-25 $47.50-$95
    • Buy Tickets
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation