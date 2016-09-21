Boise Film Festival 

The second annual BFF kicks off Friday, Sept. 23, with a host of features, short films panels and special events.

"I'm so excited about the panels on women in film, film in Idaho and screenwriting," said Melinda Quick, director of marketing. "Also we're so excited to bring Oh, Beautiful to this year's festival." The short documentary by artist Natalie Fletcher is about her travels through the United States, painting bodies along the way. Fletcher will not only be in attendance for the festival but will present a live art performance in Freak Alley, as well. Most BFF screenings will be at the Boise State University Special Events Center—although a few will be at Studio 208, with an opening night mixer at Amsterdam Lounge and an awards ceremony at Payette Brewing—making it a little easier to binge watch. Get the full schedule at boisefilmfestival.org.