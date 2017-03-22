Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 22
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 15
Last Issue

March 22, 2017 Arts & Culture » Culture

Boise Flower and Garden Show 

By
Flower Power

Kelsey Hawes

Flower Power

Related Events

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Boise Flower and Garden Show @ Boise Centre

    • Fri., March 24, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sat., March 25, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sun., March 26, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. FREE-$8

Related Locations

If the recent 70-plus degree weather hasn't given you a dose of spring fever the Boise Flower and Garden Show usually does the trick. The 21st annual bonanza of blooms promises to fill the Boise Centre with some gorgeous gardens and generous displays of orchids, bonsais and professional floral arrangements. Experts will share their secrets on lawn care, container gardens and growing edible flowers during a dozen seminars.

This year's event also features a Buy Idaho Pavilion where you'll sample goodies from Gem State-based food and beverage companies. But our favorite parts of the BFG are the fabulous one-time only steals and deals on bulbs and seeds.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Boise Centre

More Culture »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Culture

Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation