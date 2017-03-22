If the recent 70-plus degree weather hasn't given you a dose of spring fever the Boise Flower and Garden Show usually does the trick. The 21st annual bonanza of blooms promises to fill the Boise Centre with some gorgeous gardens and generous displays of orchids, bonsais and professional floral arrangements. Experts will share their secrets on lawn care, container gardens and growing edible flowers during a dozen seminars.

This year's event also features a Buy Idaho Pavilion where you'll sample goodies from Gem State-based food and beverage companies. But our favorite parts of the BFG are the fabulous one-time only steals and deals on bulbs and seeds.