Boise Foothills Flap to Surface in Idaho Supreme Court 

Residents of the Central Foothills Neighborhood Association won't be afforded an opportunity to speak before the Idaho Supreme Court when, on Wednesday, May 3, the high court considers a lawsuit over access to the Boise Foothills. Neighbors aren't even a party to the suit, in which developers say they need access between Hillside Park and the Quail Hollow Golf Course in order to build 120 units on foothill ridges.

"We totally understand that there are 63 acres of private property which has been zoned for development," said Central Foothills resident Emily Boehner. "But this is about access."

Partnerships Boise Hollow Land Holding and Beard and Musser are suing the city of Boise because the city has refused to expand an easement into the private property. It turns out that Ada County officials had insisted appropriate roads would need to be developed in order to provide access for emergency vehicles into the proposed development.

"And indeed, a lower Ada County Court ruling agreed with the city of Boise that the city didn't have to create a special easement," said Boehner. "And if the developers ever got their way with that easement, they would probably have to take land from the city of Boise on one side and the Boise School District on the other side to expand the road. The school district owns the one side of the property because it's part of Hillside Junior High."

Sitting nearby is Quail Hollow Golf Course, donated to the city of Boise in December 2013 and which saw its busiest season ever in 2016. That, in turn, inspired the developers to pursue the construction of 120 units on their private land just above the golf course.

"Is this a line in the sand for this development? Let's see," said Boehner. "But you can bet that a lot of us will be in court to watch. Stay tuned."