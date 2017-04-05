Boise Fry Co. to Let Fans Try Out Experimental Burger, Fry Dipping Sauce 

[image-1]Boise Fry Company
's recipe for making some of the best burgers in the City of Trees is variety. Customers get to choose from meats like ground beef and bison, and its topping combos manage to balance the bold and the familiar.
While Boise has grown fond of BFC burgers, BFC "scientists" have been hard at work in the "lab" developing something new: the Thai Peanut Butter Burger, which features a peanut spread from City Peanut Shop
combined with jalapenos, carrots and cilantro.
For dipping fries, there's the experimental banana ketchup, which has been described as sweet and spicy.
Get a taste of the new Thai Peanut Butter Burger this First Thursday from 4-9 p.m. at the downtown BFC.