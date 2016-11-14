Boise 'Housing First' Project Closer to Reality With Funds for Construction, Services 

click to enlarge
City of Boise officials compared $5.3 million in current annual costs to assist the chronically homeless to the $1.6 million needed for a Housing First model.
The Idaho Housing and Finance Association, announced Monday that, along with partners Ada County, the City of Boise, and Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke's hospitals, it had reached "a critical milestone" in its Housing First initiative, which will lay the foundation (literally) for a single-site, permanent housing facility.
Monday's announcement revealed a proposal from Boise Pacific NIHC Associates has been selected to develop "a permanent supportive housing project." The inaugural Housing First facility will be named New Path Community and funded through $5.8 million in low-income housing tax credits from IHFA, $1 million from the city of Boise and another $500,000 from IHFA.
The single-site project is expected to provide safe, stable housing and services for up to 40 families and/or individuals experiencing chronic homelessness. It will be located at the corner of Fairview Avenue and 23rd Street in Boise, and construction is expected to commence in spring 2017.
Boise Mayor Dave Bieter announced the Housing First initiative Feb. 9.
Boise Pacific NIHC Associates is a joint venture between the Northwest Integrity Housing Company and TPC Holdings V, LLC. The general partners are Thomas Mannschreck of the Thomas Development Company and Caleb Roope of The Pacific Companies. According to the Monday announcement, the general partners bring a combined 44 years of experience in developing multi-family affordable housing projects across the U.S.
Additionally, $500,000 has been committed for the project's support services, including treatment and counseling. The funding comes from Ada County ($250,000), St. Luke's Health System ($100,000), Saint Alphonsus Health System ($100,000), United Way of the Treasure Valley ($25,000) and the Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation ($25,000).
Prior to launching the Housing First Initiative, research from Boise State University revealed 100 chronically homeless residents cost the Boise community at least $5.3 million a year in services, criminal justice costs and medical expenses. The study also concluded the estimated cost of providing permanent supportive housing options, such as Housing First, was approximately $1.6 million.
The city and its partners announced
they would be pursuing the Housing First model in February 2016.