November 05, 2016 News » Citydesk

Boise Man Accused of Giving Booze to Teen Victim of 'Partypatopia' Crash 

click to enlarge Cole Dyer, 24, of Boise, is charged with providing alcohol to a minor, a misdemeanor. - ADA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Ada County Sheriff's Office
  • Cole Dyer, 24, of Boise, is charged with providing alcohol to a minor, a misdemeanor.
A 24-year-old Boise man has been charged with dispensing alcohol to a minor, six months after allegedly supplying alcohol to a party that left a Meridian High School senior dead in a drunk driving-related car crash.

The Ada County coroner reported Friday the blood alcohol content of Clayton S. Tully, 17, was .275 at the time of the May 29 crash. Police said Tully died from blunt force trauma after rolling his truck at a high rate of speed east of Swan Falls Dam in Kuna.

Law enforcement said the student had been celebrating graduation with friends on remote Bureau of Land Management property at a disused agricultural building called "Partypatopia" by area teens. The victim died fewer than 24 hours after graduating from Meridian High School.

Ada County sheriff's deputies arrested Cole Dyer and accused him of providing alcohol at the party. Dyer was booked on a charge of dispensing alcohol to a minor, a misdemeanor. According to jail records, Dyer posted a $5,000 bail and was released from the lockup.

If convicted, Dyer faces possible fines of up to $1,000 and/or up to a year behind bars.
