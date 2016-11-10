Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 9
November 10, 2016 News » Citydesk

Boise Man Charged With Five Counts of Child Exploitation 

By
click to enlarge Steven Dixon, 28, is charged with five counts of child exploitation. - ADA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Ada County Sheriff's Office
  • Steven Dixon, 28, is charged with five counts of child exploitation.
A Boise man was locked in the Ada County Jail Wednesday, charged with five felonies, following an investigation by the U.S. attorney's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced early Thursday that his team of investigators, which zero in on internet predators, received a so-called CyberTip from the national Center for Missing and Exploited Children that revealed a number of videos and images of underage children. That's when investigators, working with the Boise Police Department, the Department of Homeland Security and the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, arrested Steven Dixon, 28, of Boise.

Dixon is being held on five felony counts of child exploitation. Meanwhile, Wasden said his department's investigation is ongoing.
