Boise Man Charged With Rape, Grand Theft in New Year's Eve Incident 

Christopher Harvey, 22, is charged with five crimes including grand theft and rape.

A Boise man is behind bars charged with felony counts of rape and grand theft, as well as additional drug charges.Boise police officers were summoned to a home on Vista Avenue the morning of Dec. 31, where they found a woman in need of medical care.After the woman was transported to a local hospital, police said their investigation led them to accuse Christopher Harvey, 22, of battering the victim in Nampa before driving her to a Boise residence where he allegedly forced her into commiting a sexual act.The victim was able to get away and call police while the suspect stole a vehicle and fled from the scene. Police discovered the vehicle a short time later stuck in a snowbank near Boise Avenue, after which the suspect was taken into custody not far from the vehicle. Marijuana and a smoking device were also discovered in his possession.Harvey is charged with grand theft; rape; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and a misdemeanor charge of theft by receiving, possession or disposing of stolen property. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, Jan. 3.