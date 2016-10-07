Boise Man Charged With Stabbing, Driving Victim to Another Location and Leaving Him 

click to enlarge Ada County Sheriff's Office

Humberto Perez, 51, is charged with aggravated battery.

A Boise man is behind bars this morning, charged with a Thursday night stabbing in Meridian.It was just after 7 p.m. Oct. 6 when Meridian police responded to the report of a man suffering from stab wounds at the corner of Fairview Avenue and Locust Grove Road. When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim had been stabbed multiple times and rushed him to a local hospital.Police said evidence pointed to a suspect—Humberto Perez, 51, of Boise—living at a Boise residence near Fairview and Wildwood Way. That's where investigators said Perez and the victim, who were known to each other, got into a fist fight that escalated to the stabbing. Following the stabbing, police said Perez loaded the bleeding victim into a vehicle and drove him to a business on Fairview, where he was found by witnesses.Perez was processed into the Ada County Jail, where he was booked on a felony charge of aggravated battery.