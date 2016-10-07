Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 5
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 28
Last Issue

October 07, 2016 News » Citydesk

Boise Man Charged With Stabbing, Driving Victim to Another Location and Leaving Him 

By
click to enlarge Humberto Perez, 51, is charged with aggravated battery. - ADA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Ada County Sheriff's Office
  • Humberto Perez, 51, is charged with aggravated battery.
A Boise man is behind bars this morning, charged with a Thursday night stabbing in Meridian.

It was just after 7 p.m. Oct. 6 when Meridian police responded to the report of a man suffering from stab wounds at the corner of Fairview Avenue and Locust Grove Road. When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim had been stabbed multiple times and rushed him to a local hospital.

Police said evidence pointed to a suspect—Humberto Perez, 51, of Boise—living at a Boise residence near Fairview and Wildwood Way. That's where investigators said Perez and the victim, who were known to each other, got into a fist fight that escalated to the stabbing. Following the stabbing, police said Perez loaded the bleeding victim into a vehicle and drove him to a business on Fairview, where he was found by witnesses. 

Perez was processed into the Ada County Jail, where he was booked on a felony charge of aggravated battery. 
Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Stabbing

Readers also liked…

More Citydesk »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation