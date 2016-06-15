UPDATE: Boise Man Acquitted of Hate Crime 

click to enlarge Courtesy Ada County Sheriff's Office

Brian Pottinger, 57, is charged with malicious harassment.

Oct. 21, 2016A Boise man accused of threatening an Iraqi woman in June has been found not guilty. Brian Pottinger, 57, had been charged with a felony count of malicious harassment—part of Idaho's hate crime statute—after the woman said Pottinger grabbed her and used profanity in the alleged incident.Pottinger insisted he never touched the woman and had become upset because she and a female companion had been walking in the street. According to his testimony, Pottinger said he yelled at the women: "Get out of the street. Get out of the f***ing street."The acquittal was handed down Oct. 14 by an Ada County jury.June 15, 2016A Boise man is behind bars after police said he targeted a person with threats and assault because of the victim's national origin.Boise police were called to a northwest Boise neighborhood in the late night hours of June 13. That's where police found evidence that the suspect had driven past his victim and made threats "with the specific intent to intimidate or harass ... because of the victim's national origin."Officers said they also found evidence that the suspect had made previous threatening comments to the victim.Brian Pottinger, 57, of Boise, was booked into the Ada County Jail, charged with a felony count of malicious harassment—the statute under which it is unlawful for any person to maliciously intimidate or harass another because of that person's race, color, religion, ancestry or national origin.