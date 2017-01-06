Search
January 06, 2017 News » Citydesk

Boise Man Charged With University District Murder 

By
Adam Bodenbach, 30, is charged with murder.
  • Ada County Sheriff's Office
  • Adam Bodenbach, 30, is charged with murder.
A Boise man is behind bars Friday morning, charged with an overnight homicide.

Summoned just after midnight to a residence on the 900 block of Sherwood Avenue, west of Capitol Boulevard in the University District, Boise police discovered a deceased male who appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.

Shortly thereafter, police arrested Adam Bodenbach, 30, of Boise, and charged him with a felony count of murder. Officials said Bodenbach and the alleged victim were known to each other and that a disagreement between the two men resulted in the shooting.

An autopsy to determine the exact cause of death will be conducted by the Ada County Coroner's Office.

Bodenbach is expected to be arraigned at the Ada County Courthouse later Friday morning.
