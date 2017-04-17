Search
April 17, 2017 News » Citydesk

Boise Man Wanted for Aggravated Assault, Drug Trafficking 

By
click to enlarge Javier Tapia, 25, is wanted for aggravated assault and drug trafficking. - BOISE POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Boise Police Department
  • Javier Tapia, 25, is wanted for aggravated assault and drug trafficking.
Boise police and DEA agents are turning to the public for help in their investigation of a suspect wanted for aggravated assault and drug trafficking.

Javier Tapia, 25, of Boise, is wanted on a federal indictment for drug trafficking. As officers were attempting to arrest him April 12 near Fairview Avenue and Fry Street, police said Tapia rammed his vehicle into an undercover police car and fled the scene. Tapia's vehicle was found abandoned a short time later.

Tapia is reportedly armed and dangerous. He is described as five feet, nine inches tall; approximately 160 pounds; and with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677. A $1,000 reward is offered if a trip leads to a felony arrest.


