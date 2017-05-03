Boise Music Week (which actually spans nine days) celebrates its 99th anniversary in 2017, and it still hits all the right notes.

The free entertainment steps off Friday, May 5 with international dance night at South Junior High School, followed on Saturday, May 6 with a lunchtime concert at the Julia Davis Park bandshell and jazz showcase that evening at South Junior. Over the following seven days there will be performances from gospel choirs, barbershop quartets and organ recitals.

The highlight this year will be five performances of the recent Broadway smash Mary Poppins at the Morrison Center. Unfortunately, Mary Poppins tickets have all been distributed, but the supercalifragilisticexpialidocious news is that there are eight other—free—Music Week events to choose from.