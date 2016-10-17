Boise Native Details Airline Passenger Being Booted From Flight After Sexist Remark 

click to enlarge
A would-be Alaska Airlines passenger got bounced from a plane Oct. 9, after adding some of his own inappropriate commentary to the traditional safety protocol instructions just prior to take-off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
The incident came to light when Boise native Amber Nelson, one of the passengers on the flight, detailed what happened on the Burbank, Calif.-bound flight on her Facebook page:
"A man in the row behind me changed all that by calling out 'ooh, sexy!' in response to a female flight attendant demonstrating how to use the life vest. He was in a middle seat with a woman on either side of him - they were uncomfortable. Just in front of him, the two women in my row and I exchanged uncomfortable glances."
The man's remarks caused the flight attendant to approach the passenger, saying, "You need to be respectful." Nelson wrote that the man then said, "C'mon, I'm just playing with you." That prompted the flight attendant to consult her colleagues and, a short time later, an airline official boarded the plane and told the male passenger to gather his belongings and exit the plane.
When the Washington Post got wind of the story,
a spokesperson from Alaska Airlines confirmed the incident.
“The account on Facebook from our passenger is accurate,” the airline said in a statement to the Post
. “We can confirm that a male passenger was removed from flight 520 on Oct. 9 from Seattle to Burbank prior to departure. We stand behind the actions taken by our employees."
Nelson's Facebook page
indicates she grew up in Boise, attended Borah High School, studied journalism at Boston University and now lives in California.
Nelson wrote that, because of the airline's actions, she "felt honored as a patron ... because Alaska Airlines supported their staff and those of us on board who were demeaned by another passenger's juvenile and exceedingly disrespectful behavior."