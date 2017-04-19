Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 19
April 19, 2017 BW Picks » Find

Boise Parks and Rec Activity Guide 

The official start of summer is still two months away, but the season typically heats up early in the Treasure Valley. To help residents and visitors alike plan their summer adventures, the Boise Parks and Recreation Department has released its 2017 Summer Activity Guide.

Spread across 64 pages and organized with sections for youths, teens and adults, the guide offers an expansive listing of everything from camps and classes to sports, arts, clubs and special programs. It also includes profiles and information on various Boise facilities, including swimming pools, golf courses, parks and venues like Idaho IceWorld, Zoo Boise, Jim Hall Foothills Learning Center and more.

Summer program registration opened for Boise residents on April 17, and non-residents can register starting Wednesday, April 19. Scholarships are also available to offset fees or other activity-related expenses.

