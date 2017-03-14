Search
March 14, 2017 News » Citydesk

Boise Parks & Rec to Share Two Spaulding Ranch Proposals With City Council 

By
click to enlarge - "Concept A" for Spaulding Ranch, which Boise Parks & Rec will show to the Boise City Council March 14. - - BOISE PARKS & RECREATION
  • Boise Parks & Recreation
  • "Concept A" for Spaulding Ranch, which Boise Parks & Rec will show to the Boise City Council March 14.
click to enlarge - "Concept B" for Spaulding Ranch - - BOISE PARKS & RECREATION
  • Boise Parks & Recreation
  • "Concept B" for Spaulding Ranch
In October 2016, Seattle-based GGLO Design was awarded a $50,000 contract to thread the needle between the neighbors of Spaulding Ranch (near Capital High School), who love the wide open space, and the city of Boise, which now owns the parcel and would like to turn it into a historical preservation site.

Following extensive public outreach, Boise Parks & Recreation will introduce two proposals for the site today at the work session of the Boise City Council. Both proposals are designed to maximize the functionality of Spaulding Ranch as a learning and community site while retaining large tracts of land for hay fields, community gardens, incubator and demonstration farms, wetlands and, of course, plenty of parking.

After the meeting with the Boise City Council, GGLO will return to the drawing board—most likely to make minor design changes—schedule an open house to present its final concepts to the public in April.
