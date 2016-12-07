Boise Philharmonic Holiday Pops Concert Series 

As annoying as a lot of it is, Christmas music is as much a part of the season as Santa and snow, and some of the most beautiful music ever composed was written for the holidays.

Get into the spirit with Boise Philharmonic's signature winter event, Holiday Pops. Conductor Troy Quinn, the Master Chorale and a few solo vocalists will perform some of the greatest hits of the Christmas and Hanukkah repertoires. With performances in both Nampa and Boise, the Holiday Pops spread good cheer across the Treasure Valley, but pick up your tickets soon because these shows sell out faster than you can say "O Tannenbaum."