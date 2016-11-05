Boise Police Blotter: Storage Facility Burglaries and Sexual Exploitation of a Child 

click to enlarge Ada County Sheriff's Office

Michael Kirchenbauer, 49, is charged with burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

Ada County Sheriff's Office

Michael Gerhardt, 34, is charged with sexual exploitation of a child and lewd conduct with a minor.

After several weeks of investigation into a string of break-ins, Boise detectives arrested 49-year-old Boisean Michael Kirchenbauer—even catching the suspect in the act.The investigation began following reports of several burglaries at a local storage unit. Detectives said they arrested Kirchenbauer at a local storage facility and charged him with two felony counts of burglary and an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance after discovering methamphetamine in his possession.Police were able to return some of the stolen property to owners but believe there may be additional victims. The investigation remains ongoing at two storage units on the 600 block of Maple Grove Road and the 3500 block of Lindsay Avenue.If anyone has additional information about the burglaries, they're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.Boise police also arrested Michael Gerhardt, 34, of Boise, who is charged with sexual exploitation after trying to meet up with a minor under the age of 16 for sex.Detectives said they located evidence that led them to the suspect, who had contact a young girl online. When the suspect showed up at the agreed upon place and time, police were there to take him into custody.Gerhardt was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and an additional felony count of lewd conduct with a minor.