Boise Police: Early Morning Armed Robbery on Greenbelt 

Kelsey Hawes

Boise police are investigating a predawn armed robbery on the Boise Greenbelt.Law enforcement officers were summoned just before 2 a.m. Tuesday to a section of the Boise Greenbelt near Riverstone Lane, where an adult male said he was approached by another man who demanded his valuables.The victim, who was jogging at the time, said the suspect brandished a sharp weapon and cut him when he refused to surrender his possessions. The victim told police the suspect grabbed multiple items before taking off on foot.The suspect is described as approximately 6 feet tall, wearing dark baggy pants, a dark hooded shirt and thick winter gloves.Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.