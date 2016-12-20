Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 14
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 7
Last Issue

December 20, 2016 News » Citydesk

Boise Police: Early Morning Armed Robbery on Greenbelt 

By
KELSEY HAWES
  • Kelsey Hawes
Boise police are investigating a predawn armed robbery on the Boise Greenbelt.

Law enforcement officers were summoned just before 2 a.m. Tuesday to a section of the Boise Greenbelt near Riverstone Lane, where an adult male said he was approached by another man who demanded his valuables.

The victim, who was jogging at the time, said the suspect brandished a sharp weapon and cut him when he refused to surrender his possessions. The victim told police the suspect grabbed multiple items before taking off on foot.

The suspect is described as approximately 6 feet tall, wearing dark baggy pants, a dark hooded shirt and thick winter gloves.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.
Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , ,

Speaking of Boise Police, Boise Greenbelt

More Citydesk »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation