Boise Police Gets Rent-Free Downtown Substation at New City Center Plaza 

click to enlarge Valley Regional Transit

Big changes are coming to traffic patterns when City Center Plaza opens in late October.

When the new downtown Boise transit center opens in October it will feature ever-present security from the Boise Police Department, which will operate a new police substation at Main Street Station.Some details remain to be hammered out and, while the substation has already been built, the city of Boise and facility manager Valley Regional Transit need to settle on the matter of the rent to be paid by BPD—which is set to be none.When the Boise City Council meets later today, it will mull a memorandum of understanding with VRT under which BPD will occupy the 311-square-foot substation free of charge. Rather, since VRT benefits from having the presence of patrol officers, the transit authority will foot the bill for the office space for a term of five years.Main Street Station's opening was originally slated for August but labor shortages pushed that to late September. Now, VRT officials say they need a bit more time for drivers and staff to use the transit center's new ramps, which will push and pull buses in and out of Main Street and Capitol Boulevard to and from the facilities' eight subterranean bus bays.VRT is saying the opening of Main Street Station, which will include changes to area bus service, is now scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24. The public will get its first glimpse of the new facility at an open house, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13.