Boise Police Investigating Body Found in Parking Lot 

Boise Police Department investigators are asking for tips from the public after a citizen found a dead man in a parked car.
Police were alerted at 10:31 a.m. today after a passerby noticed the body inside a vehicle parked in a gravel lot near the intersection of McMillan and Maple Grove roads.
The Ada County Coroner's office has not yet identified the body and will release the man's name once the family has been notified.
Boise Police are asking anyone who may have seen suspicious vehicles or activity in the area during the night of Oct. 25 or the early morning of Oct. 26 to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS
, or use the P3 Tips app.