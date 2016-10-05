Boise Police Looking for Midday Credit Union Bandit 

click to enlarge Boise Police Department

BPD is looking for this man in connection with a holdup at Icon Credit Union.

Boise police are looking for the public's help identifying a man suspected in a midday robbery.Law enforcement was called to a branch of Icon Credit Union on the 900 block of Orchard Street just before noon Wednesday morning. That's where employees told BPD a man entered the bank, told tellers he had a gun (but did not show one) and demanded cash. He took off on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.The suspect is described as a white male, around 40 years old, with gray hair and some facial hair. He's about six feet tall and was last seen wearing a beanie, long sleeves and blue jeans. A security camera captured an image of the suspect, which was quickly distributed by Boise police.Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.