Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 5
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 28
October 05, 2016 News » Citydesk

Boise Police Looking for Midday Credit Union Bandit 

By
click to enlarge BPD is looking for this man in connection with a holdup at Icon Credit Union. - BOISE POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Boise Police Department
  • BPD is looking for this man in connection with a holdup at Icon Credit Union.
Boise police are looking for the public's help identifying a man suspected in a midday robbery.

Law enforcement was called to a branch of Icon Credit Union on the 900 block of Orchard Street just before noon Wednesday morning. That's where employees told BPD a man entered the bank, told tellers he had a gun (but did not show one) and demanded cash. He took off on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white male, around 40 years old, with gray hair and some facial hair. He's about six feet tall and was last seen wearing a beanie, long sleeves and blue jeans. A security camera captured an image of the suspect, which was quickly distributed by Boise police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.
